Deportation closes another chapter in...

Deportation closes another chapter in sensational Chandra Levy mystery

Deportation closes another chapter in sensational Chandra Levy mystery Ingmar Guandique, whose murder conviction was overturned in 2015, was sent back to El Salvador. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: https://usat.ly/2prTToO A Salvadoran national whose conviction in the slaying of missing intern Chandra Levy was overturned has been deported.

