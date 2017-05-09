Congressman Jeff Denham faces angry crowd after Obamacare repeal vote
Just days after he voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Congressman Jeff Denham faced a crowd of hecklers at a raucous meeting in his district. Denham, R-Madera, was greeted with jeers and boos at a constituent event this morning in this town of 24,000 people near Modesto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|KES
|10
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr '17
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows? (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC