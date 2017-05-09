Congressman Jeff Denham faces angry c...

Congressman Jeff Denham faces angry crowd after Obamacare repeal vote

Tuesday May 9

Just days after he voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Congressman Jeff Denham faced a crowd of hecklers at a raucous meeting in his district. Denham, R-Madera, was greeted with jeers and boos at a constituent event this morning in this town of 24,000 people near Modesto.

