Community Members Set Up Memorial for...

Community Members Set Up Memorial for Stanislaus County Deputy,...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

With the flag now part of a memorial honoring Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Garner and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson, neighbors like Robert Sergeant say, it's the least they can do. In front of the sheriff's office, Sergeant left a flower bouquet wrapped in blue ribbon among other bouquets and balloons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old House In Escalon (May '13) 1 hr Goldenarrow 4
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) 20 hr KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr 25 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr 20 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? (Oct '16) Feb '17 Vanessa 3
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,049 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC