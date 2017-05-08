Cigarette buyer kills Sikh in US

New York, May 8 : A 32-year-old Sikh man was stabbed to death on Friday outside the California grocery store where he worked, allegedly by a customer after a fight over cigarettes, becoming the third Indian-origin murder victim in a week in the US state. Jagjeet Singh, a clerk at the Hatch Food and Gas convenience store, had come to the US 18 months ago and was staying with his sister and brother-in-law in Modesto, California.

