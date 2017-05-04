Calif. community paramedicine project...

Calif. community paramedicine project results in continued success

MODESTO, Calif. - A new independent study of California's Community Paramedicine pilot projects shows encouraging results, demonstrating how specially trained paramedics can safely help improve patient care, reduce unnecessary emergency department transports, and lower health care costs.

