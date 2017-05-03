Body Found in Stanislaus River Identified as Missing Modesto Man
A body found in the Stanislaus River on Tuesday has been identified as missing Modesto man Gary Johnson, according to police. Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Ripon police and firefighters responded to reports of a body in the Stanislaus River near Ripon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows? (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC