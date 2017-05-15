Amgen Tour of California Day 2 Kicks ...

Amgen Tour of California Day 2 Kicks Off in Modesto

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

It's day two of the Amgen Tour of California, and the men started in Modesto and went all the way to San Jose. After a relatively easy course in Sacramento on Sunday, 135 riders from 17 teams are battling in Stage 2 -- which boasts one of the biggest hurdles in cycling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16) 5 hr KES 11
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr 25 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr 20 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr '17 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr '17 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? (Oct '16) Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC