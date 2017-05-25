25 years ago he shot his wife in the ...

25 years ago he shot his wife in the head. Parole board rules on 72-year-old Modestan

A 72-year-old former Modesto man who shot his wife in the head was denied parole this month for the fourth time since his 1998 conviction, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office. Deputy District Attorney Blythe Harris appeared on behalf of the people at the parole hearing at the California Men's Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo.

