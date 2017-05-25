25 years ago he shot his wife in the head. Parole board rules on 72-year-old Modestan
A 72-year-old former Modesto man who shot his wife in the head was denied parole this month for the fourth time since his 1998 conviction, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office. Deputy District Attorney Blythe Harris appeared on behalf of the people at the parole hearing at the California Men's Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old House In Escalon (May '13)
|May 17
|Goldenarrow
|4
|Wanted on 242 PC Charges (Aug '16)
|May 16
|KES
|11
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr '17
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows? (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC