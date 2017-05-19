2-Year-Old Found Bruised, Beaten in Filthy Modesto Motel Room
A 2-year-old girl was found living in squalor, her face covered in bruises and her teeth chipped, in a motel room at the American Budget Inn and Suites in Modesto, according to the Modesto Police Department. "It's wrong," said a man who identified himself as Norman.
