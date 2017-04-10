Two People Arrested For Drug Sales

Two People Arrested For Drug Sales

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: My Mother Lode

A deputy ran a vehicle's plate early Wednesday morning and discovered its registration was suspended that prompting a traffic stop in Jamestown, which resulted in a drug bust. Tuolumne County Sheriff's officials report a deputy pulled over a 2001 Saturn just after 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 18000 block of Highway 108 in Jamestown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr 9 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr 1 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,238,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC