Two from Tracy killed in Highway 120 ...

Two from Tracy killed in Highway 120 crash

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Two Tracy residents were killed in a crash Saturday after their car was broadsided on Highway 120, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday. According to CHP officers, a 2009 Mercedes made an unsafe maneuver to leave Highway 120 just west of Main Street at about 8:41 p.m. Saturday and collided with a guardrail, electrical box and the base of a freeway sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr 9 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr 1 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC