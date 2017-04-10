Two from Tracy killed in Highway 120 crash

Two Tracy residents were killed in a crash Saturday after their car was broadsided on Highway 120, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday. According to CHP officers, a 2009 Mercedes made an unsafe maneuver to leave Highway 120 just west of Main Street at about 8:41 p.m. Saturday and collided with a guardrail, electrical box and the base of a freeway sign.

