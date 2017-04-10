Second Highway 152 crash victim dies ...

Second Highway 152 crash victim dies at hospital

Read more: Los Banos Enterprise

A Santa Nella man has died following a crash last week that also claimed the life of his passenger, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office has confirmed. William Hammer, 78, died at 9:47 p.m. Friday at Memorial North Hospital in Modesto, three days after the Ford Ranger he was driving was rear-ended by another vehicle on eastbound Highway 152, authorities said.

Modesto, CA

