Republican assemblyman's Modesto office vandalized Thursday night

Police are investigating a Thursday night break-in and vandalism at the Modesto district office of Assemblyman Heath Flora . Vandals removed a window at the assemblyman's office and spray-painted a swastika and "SS" outside the building, according to Flora's chief of staff, Dylan Gray.

