Republican assemblyman's Modesto office vandalized Thursday night
Police are investigating a Thursday night break-in and vandalism at the Modesto district office of Assemblyman Heath Flora . Vandals removed a window at the assemblyman's office and spray-painted a swastika and "SS" outside the building, according to Flora's chief of staff, Dylan Gray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows?
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC