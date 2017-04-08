Police Arrest Suspect in String of Modesto School Burglaries
The Modesto Police Department reports that Thursday they located and arrested the man suspected of breaking into multiple Modesto schools. The burglaries started late last year, according to Detective Jamie Demings of the Modesto Police Department.
