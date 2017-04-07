Planned campus was one of the late school board member's many signal accomplishments
This community has had the good fortune over the past decades to have the benefit of a number of outstanding dedicated public servants who volunteered their time and talents to our locally elected school board and city council. They have left important achievements and stirred passionate memories from coworkers and colleagues.
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows?
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|4
