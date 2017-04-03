Passengers grateful Alaska Airlines j...

Passengers grateful Alaska Airlines jet landed safely in Modesto

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Firefighters standing near an Alaska Airlines jet that was forced to make an emergency landing at the Modesto Airport Sunday . An Alaska Airlines jet traveling from Sacramento to San Diego was forced to make an emergency landing at the Modesto Airport Sunday morning after a fire alarm was inadvertently activated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) 8 hr Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr 1 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,499 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC