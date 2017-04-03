Once-popular Stanislaus official to a...

Once-popular Stanislaus official to admit sending herself death threats

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Roger Steiner, who spent 19 years in prison for the alleged attack on former Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder Karen Mathews Davis - an attack he said he had no part of - is now willing to help Mathews Davis in her own criminal case. He says in exchange for her telling the court he had no part in her attack, he would recommend that the court offer her leniency in her own case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

