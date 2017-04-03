Once-popular Stanislaus official to admit sending herself death threats
Roger Steiner, who spent 19 years in prison for the alleged attack on former Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder Karen Mathews Davis - an attack he said he had no part of - is now willing to help Mathews Davis in her own criminal case. He says in exchange for her telling the court he had no part in her attack, he would recommend that the court offer her leniency in her own case.
