New President Named

New President Named

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Christian Newswire

A New International President Has Been Named Contact: Denise Locker, Medical Ambassadors International , 888-403-0600 MODESTO, Calif., April 12, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dr. Ravi Jayakaran has graciously accepted the role of International President of Medical Ambassadors International. He has well over three decades of experience leading International poverty reduction and strategic development programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr 9 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr 1 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC