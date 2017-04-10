New President Named
A New International President Has Been Named Contact: Denise Locker, Medical Ambassadors International , 888-403-0600 MODESTO, Calif., April 12, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dr. Ravi Jayakaran has graciously accepted the role of International President of Medical Ambassadors International. He has well over three decades of experience leading International poverty reduction and strategic development programs.
