Freshman state Sen. Josh Newman targe...

Freshman state Sen. Josh Newman targeted in recall

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Wave

After the two 2016 upset election victories that landed Josh Newman in the state Senate, the Fullerton Democrat might have expected to settle into the job and set aside campaigning until his four-year term neared an end. Instead, Republicans filed recall papers last week and hope to gather the 63,592 required signatures in time to qualify a special election before the end of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07) Apr 25 Concerned citizen 69
Slanderous and Defamatory comments... Apr 20 Your Service Prov... 2
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Apr 9 Celest 35
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr 1 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Who knows? (Oct '16) Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,980 • Total comments across all topics: 280,626,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC