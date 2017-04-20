Freshman state Sen. Josh Newman targeted in recall
After the two 2016 upset election victories that landed Josh Newman in the state Senate, the Fullerton Democrat might have expected to settle into the job and set aside campaigning until his four-year term neared an end. Instead, Republicans filed recall papers last week and hope to gather the 63,592 required signatures in time to qualify a special election before the end of the year.
