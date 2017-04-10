Fatal crash on Highway 108 in Oakdale...

Fatal crash on Highway 108 in Oakdale area

She came to a stop in the westbound turn lane at South Sterns Road and was hit from behind by a Chevy pickup truck driven by 19-year-old Eric W. Mildenberger of Modesto. The impact of the crash pushed Busser's vehicle into the path of an oncoming big rig truck driven by 34-year-old Christoper James Brazil of Escalon.

