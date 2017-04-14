Elderly Modesto Mana s Disappearance Taking Emotional Toll on Older Brother
Perko's, Jack in the Box restaurants and Beyer Park, which are all the places he loves to visit. But for the last two weeks, the 74-year-old has been missing which has taken a toll on his older brother, Geno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 15
|Ex-mrs Miller
|68
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows? (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC