DUI Driver Named In HWY12 Crash

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 12 in Calaveras County - and it was clear the male driver was drunk, according to the CHP. As reported here , the solo-vehicle rollover wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday east of Double Springs Road in the Valley Springs area and brought traffic to a halt for about 30 minutes as the debris littered the highway.

