Diesel fuel spill backs up traffic on southbound Highway 99 in Modesto
A truck spilling diesel fuel brought Highway 99 southbound traffic in Modesto and to the north to a standstill on Monday afternoon. There was a report of a vehicle leaking diesel fuel just after 1 p.m. It appears that it had been leaking the fuel for several miles, according to the CHP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Mar 22
|Mike
|34
|Who knows?
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC