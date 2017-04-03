Diesel fuel spill backs up traffic on...

Diesel fuel spill backs up traffic on southbound Highway 99 in Modesto

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A truck spilling diesel fuel brought Highway 99 southbound traffic in Modesto and to the north to a standstill on Monday afternoon. There was a report of a vehicle leaking diesel fuel just after 1 p.m. It appears that it had been leaking the fuel for several miles, according to the CHP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07) Apr 1 Tanyaschexnayder 19
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Mar 22 Mike 34
Who knows? Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 4
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC