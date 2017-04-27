Chaos Erupts as Teens Brawl at Modestoa s Campus Clash
From up above to in the church pews students from a number of Modesto schools said the 5th annual Campus Clash at "The House" in Modesto was one to remember. "It was really fun, it was an exciting experience," said Avery Tobin, a sophomore at Enochs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Fake Cop Speaks from Jail (Aug '07)
|Apr 25
|Concerned citizen
|69
|Slanderous and Defamatory comments...
|Apr 20
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Apr 9
|Celest
|35
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Who knows? (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC