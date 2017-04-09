California Lawmakers Approve Gas Tax ...

California Lawmakers Approve Gas Tax To Pay For $52 Billion Infrastructure Plan

However, Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres was the only Republican to back the SB1 bill and Sen. The last thing individuals, families, and employers across California need is to have lawmakers in Sacramento pile on with further tax hikes at the state level, especially considering they live in what is already one of the most heavily-taxed jurisdictions in the world. "If approved, Jerry Brown's 12 cent gas tax hike will make California gas prices the highest in the nation", Runner said on Twitter on April 5, 2017.

