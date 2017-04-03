Alaska Airlines commercial flight makes emergency landing in Modesto
A commercial plane bound for San Diego with 62 people on board safely made an emergency landing at Modesto City-County Airport early Sunday morning. There was a report of a fire in the cargo area of the Alaska Airlines plane that took off minutes earlier from Sacramento.
