Alaska Airlines commercial flight mak...

Alaska Airlines commercial flight makes emergency landing in Modesto

1 hr ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A commercial plane bound for San Diego with 62 people on board safely made an emergency landing at Modesto City-County Airport early Sunday morning. There was a report of a fire in the cargo area of the Alaska Airlines plane that took off minutes earlier from Sacramento.

