6-Year-Old Dreams of Being Mustachioed Police Officer
With big dreams involving a mustache and a badge, a 6-year-old was "sworn in" Friday by Modesto police. "He's wanted to be a police officer with a mustache since he was 2 years old," said Chief Carroll as he led Cayden through his oath.
