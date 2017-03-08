Sonora Police Bust Theft In Progress ...

Sonora Police Bust Theft In Progress At Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: My Mother Lode

Arrests were made over the weekend at the Sonora Walmart as suspects were allegedly trying to coordinate the theft of multiple items. The Police Department reports that store security officials were watching two suspects on Saturday morning who were trying to steal items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
News Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08) Feb 14 anon 10
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,452 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC