Several charges dropped in case sheriff called human trafficking

A woman who the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said was connected to a human trafficking operation at an illegal marijuana grow in West Point last year has been sentenced on two misdemeanor marijuana charges, according to documents on file in the Superior Court of California. Medarda Estudillo was sentenced to 124 days in Calaveras County Jail after she pleaded no contest on Feb. 7 to the two marijuana charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.