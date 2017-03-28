Police Search for Men Suspected of St...

Police Search for Men Suspected of Stealing Dogwood Branches

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

"I looked at the tree and I could see the fresh cuts and I know my gardener didn't do that," Gordon Preston, a Modesto resident said. Preston said the two thieves were after the branches of a dogwood tree on his lawn.

