Police Search for Men Suspected of Stealing Dogwood Branches
"I looked at the tree and I could see the fresh cuts and I know my gardener didn't do that," Gordon Preston, a Modesto resident said. Preston said the two thieves were after the branches of a dogwood tree on his lawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Nonya
|17
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Mar 22
|Mike
|34
|Who knows?
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC