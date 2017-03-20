Palo Alto: Police arrest 3 teens for stealing jewelry, electronics from home

Police have arrested a man from Oakdale and two 15-year-old Palo Alto boys who police say are responsible for burglarizing a Palo Alto home in February. Jarred Paine, 18, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary, committing a felony while out on bail for another felony and possession of burglary tools, police said in a news release Monday.

