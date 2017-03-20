Palo Alto: Police arrest 3 teens for stealing jewelry, electronics from home
Police have arrested a man from Oakdale and two 15-year-old Palo Alto boys who police say are responsible for burglarizing a Palo Alto home in February. Jarred Paine, 18, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for residential burglary, committing a felony while out on bail for another felony and possession of burglary tools, police said in a news release Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Wed
|Mike
|34
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|anon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC