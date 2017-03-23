Obamacare Supporters Hold Demonstration at Rep. Denhama s Modesto Office
It was a quiet, connected shuffle, a determined demonstration that shared faces and stories of how hundreds of Stanislaus County residents have benefited under the Affordable Care Act. Some were armed with crosses and tombstones, an illustration protesters said showed the life or death situation they're in if Obamacare is repealed.
