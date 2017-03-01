Modesto begins releasing partially tr...

Modesto begins releasing partially treated wastewater into S.J. River

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: The Fresno Bee

To protect pond levees and its water treatment infrastructure, the city of Modesto began releasing partially treated wastewater into the San Joaquin River on Thursday afternoon. Wastewater that has been treated but not disinfected will be discharged at an estimated average daily flow of 30 to 45 cubic feet per second, the city said in a news release Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
News Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08) Feb 14 anon 10
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Stanislaus County was issued at March 04 at 1:28PM PST

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC