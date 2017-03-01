Man struck his ex with vehicle, stabbed her and tried to abduct her, police say

Police are looking for a man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run after an attack in downtown Modesto on Feb. 22. Derell Smith, 44, may be driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban with paper Texas license plates, police say. He is 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

