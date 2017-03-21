Jason Lytle of Grandaddy
Jason Lytle, vocalist and guitarist with Grandaddy, chats with Kevin Cooper about the origins of the band's name, latest album Last Place, forthcoming tour of the UK and telling Jeff Lynne that he loved him at a bar in Hollywood Not bad. I am right at the front end of playing a bunch of shows with the band and the band is sounding so good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|3 hr
|Mike
|34
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|anon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC