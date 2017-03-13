Increased Fish Flows Under The Bay-De...

Increased Fish Flows Under The Bay-Delta Plan Criticized

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: My Mother Lode

Friday at noon state water regulators closed the window for public input on a document guiding hotly contested flow increases under the Bay-Delta water quality control plan first-phase. Weighing in under the wire with sharp criticisms the Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts submitted joint comments to the State Water Resources Control Board regarding the board's supporting revised draft substitute environmental document .

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows? Feb 25 Vanessa 3
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Feb 25 Vanessa 33
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 4
News Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08) Feb '17 anon 10
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,092 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC