Illegal U-turn leads to felony arrests by Woodland police

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: The Daily Democrat

An illegal U-turn late Friday night led to the arrests of two men on suspicion of manufacturing credit cards and possession of illegal drugs. Sgt. Ted Ruiz said the incident originated around 11:17 p.m. when a patrol officer saw a Ford Mustang make an illegal U-turn on East Main Street and stopped the vehicle at Pioneer Avenue.

