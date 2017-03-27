Hughson Police Search for Suspect Aft...

Hughson Police Search for Suspect After He Exposed Himself to Middle School Girl

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Hughson police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl Monday as she was walking to school. Just after 8 a.m., the Emilie J. Ross Middle School student was walking to school down Fox Road when she reports a gray, 4-door Infiniti or Nissan with tinted windows drove alongside her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08) Mar 22 Mike 34
Who knows? Feb '17 Vanessa 3
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb '17 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb '17 Your Service Prov... 4
News Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08) Feb '17 anon 10
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,894,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC