Hughson Police Search for Suspect After He Exposed Himself to Middle School Girl
Hughson police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl Monday as she was walking to school. Just after 8 a.m., the Emilie J. Ross Middle School student was walking to school down Fox Road when she reports a gray, 4-door Infiniti or Nissan with tinted windows drove alongside her.
