Detectives Arrest Modesto Man in Connection to 2016 Homicide
Detectives arrested a man in connection to a 2016 shooting and high-speed crash homicide case that left a teen dead. On August 19, about 2:20 a.m., police received reports of gunfire near Prescott Road and West Rumble Road.
