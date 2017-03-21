Detectives Arrest Modesto Man in Conn...

Detectives Arrest Modesto Man in Connection to 2016 Homicide

Tuesday Mar 21

Detectives arrested a man in connection to a 2016 shooting and high-speed crash homicide case that left a teen dead. On August 19, about 2:20 a.m., police received reports of gunfire near Prescott Road and West Rumble Road.

