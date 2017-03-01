Child abducted by father last year found safe at south Modesto home

Kayden Carranza is brought out of a house by a Ceres Police Department officer under the protection of the department's SWAT team following the arrest on March 1, 2017, of his father, Pioquinto Carranza. Pioquinto Carranza was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the August 2016 abduction of his son, Kayden Carranza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.