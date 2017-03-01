Child abducted by father last year found safe at south Modesto home
Kayden Carranza is brought out of a house by a Ceres Police Department officer under the protection of the department's SWAT team following the arrest on March 1, 2017, of his father, Pioquinto Carranza. Pioquinto Carranza was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the August 2016 abduction of his son, Kayden Carranza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows?
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|3
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Feb 25
|Vanessa
|33
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb 14
|anon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC