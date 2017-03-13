Bret Harte administrator in fair condition after collision
Heath Lane, 50, an assistant principal and former athletic director, was in fair condition at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto Thursday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver of the car that hit him as Beth De Lima, 57, who owns a human resources firm in Murphys.
