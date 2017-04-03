Blooming crime? Crooks target dogwood trees in Modesto

Blooming crime? Crooks target dogwood...

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Modesto homeowner Gordon Preston is reeling after vandals hacked off branches from his beloved dogwood tree Saturday morning while he and his wife were inside their home. "With their little tree trimmer, they helped themselves like poachers do with animals," Preston said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

