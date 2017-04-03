Blooming crime? Crooks target dogwood trees in Modesto
Modesto homeowner Gordon Preston is reeling after vandals hacked off branches from his beloved dogwood tree Saturday morning while he and his wife were inside their home. "With their little tree trimmer, they helped themselves like poachers do with animals," Preston said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart in Oakdale? (Aug '07)
|Apr 1
|Tanyaschexnayder
|19
|Neighbors make your home HELL!! (May '08)
|Mar 22
|Mike
|34
|Who knows?
|Feb '17
|Vanessa
|3
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb '17
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Your Service Prov...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC