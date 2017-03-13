Attorney: marijuana grow accusers fab...

Attorney: marijuana grow accusers fabricated story

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Union Democrat

Many of the allegations against two women who authorities said were involved in kidnapping and human trafficking at a marijuana grow in West Point last year were made up, an attorney who represents one suspect said Monday. Brian Chavez-Ochoa, who represents Guadalupe Arrellano, said the four Modesto men who asserted they were kidnapped, forced to work at the operation, beaten and escaped only when they learned they'd be killed at the end of the harvest season did not know his client.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

