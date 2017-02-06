Video leads to arrest of 2 men in Mod...

Video leads to arrest of 2 men in Modesto homicide

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Surveillance video from a business helped lead to the arrest of two men in connection with a Modesto homicide, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 26 and Salvador Gallegos, 21, both from Modesto, were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on murder and criminal conspiracy charges, according to Modesto police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Stanislaus County was issued at February 06 at 11:32AM PST

