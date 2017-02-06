Video leads to arrest of 2 men in Modesto homicide
Surveillance video from a business helped lead to the arrest of two men in connection with a Modesto homicide, police said Thursday. Jose Lopez, 26 and Salvador Gallegos, 21, both from Modesto, were booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on murder and criminal conspiracy charges, according to Modesto police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xoxoxo
|7 hr
|Xxxxx
|249
|Did you know?...
|Jan 20
|Israel Did 911
|2
|Review: Modesto Vacuum & Sewing Ctr (Jun '10)
|Jan 20
|Israel Did 911
|6
|Sheila Garcia Del Rio's scam artist
|Jan 11
|What
|3
|California Daily Sun ...
|Jan 9
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Rockford Anderson of OPD
|Jan '17
|KBS
|3
|Oakdale man arrested for allegedly sneaking awa... (Jun '07)
|Dec '16
|Your Service Prov...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC