Two Teens Arrested After Bullying Video Surfaces in Modesto
We blurred out the faces and bleeped some of what was said, but the disturbing nature of a viral video in Modesto is troubling -- a video of a boy being bullied in Modesto. In the video you see a boy pushed to the ground, and when he tries to walk away from a fight, another kid forces him to his knees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overdue Account
|8 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|9 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|9 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|2
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|anon
|10
|Chow Down at Oakdale's Testicle Festival (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Phart Hungrily
|76
|Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07)
|Feb 9
|Your Service Prov...
|47
|Man, woman discovered dead inside Modesto house (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Non-Relative
|17
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC