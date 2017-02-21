Residents in northern California brac...

Residents in northern California brace for more flooding

14 hrs ago

Communities downstream from a Northern California reservoir gushing water for the first time in 20 years braced for flash floods and evacuations after authorities warned them to prepare for rising rivers and creeks. Northern California is forecast to get a brief break from persistent downpours Wednesday but the surge of water released from Don Pedro Dam into the Tuolumne River in the foothills east of Modesto is expected to reach overtopped levees later in the day.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stanislaus County was issued at February 22 at 8:46PM PST

