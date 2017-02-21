Northern California prepares for more flooding
Officials in Modesto are preparing for the Tuolumne River to rise higher than 60 feet by midafternoon Tuesday and begin flooding nearby areas, the result of the release of water down the spillway of Don Pedro Dam for the first time in nearly two decades and continued storms in Northern California. Emergency officials began releasing water down the spillway Monday to prevent the reservoir from overflowing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb 14
|anon
|10
|Chow Down at Oakdale's Testicle Festival (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|Phart Hungrily
|76
|Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07)
|Feb 9
|Your Service Prov...
|47
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC