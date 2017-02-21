Northern California prepares for more...

Northern California prepares for more flooding

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Officials in Modesto are preparing for the Tuolumne River to rise higher than 60 feet by midafternoon Tuesday and begin flooding nearby areas, the result of the release of water down the spillway of Don Pedro Dam for the first time in nearly two decades and continued storms in Northern California. Emergency officials began releasing water down the spillway Monday to prevent the reservoir from overflowing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Modesto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09) Feb 16 No ones pawn 6
Stanislaus County DA's Office... Feb 15 Your Service Prov... 3
Overdue Account Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 1
city towing contracts (Feb '06) Feb 14 Your Service Prov... 4
News Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08) Feb 14 anon 10
News Chow Down at Oakdale's Testicle Festival (Mar '09) Feb 13 Phart Hungrily 76
News Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07) Feb 9 Your Service Prov... 47
See all Modesto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Modesto Forum Now

Modesto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Modesto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Modesto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC