New details emerge about woman killed by deputy in Ripon

The woman shot and killed by a Stanislaus County sheriff deputy early Sunday morning in Ripon owned a restaurant in Downtown Modesto with her husband for nearly 15 years. On Monday, the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 46-year-old Evin Sanna Olsen.

