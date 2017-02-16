Modesto: Vatican inequality talks sta...

Modesto: Vatican inequality talks start in California farm heartland

11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Pope Francis said that "no people is criminal and no religion is terrorist" in a welcome letter read aloud at a conference on economic inequality that opened Thursday in the small farming city of Modesto. The gathering of Catholic clergy and activists came as the world grapples with the impact of President Donald Trump's efforts to change U.S. immigration policy.

