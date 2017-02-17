Modesto Trailer Park Residents Prepar...

Modesto Trailer Park Residents Prepare to Evacuate as Winds, Rain Hit Stanislaus County

Friday Feb 17 Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

As the winds and the Tuolumne River moved high and fast on Friday morning, some RV owners at the Terrace Trailer Park in Modesto moved with just as much energy. Jones told FOX40 that Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies advised him that he should evacuate.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stanislaus County was issued at February 21 at 9:12AM PST

