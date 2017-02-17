Modesto Trailer Park Residents Prepare to Evacuate as Winds, Rain Hit Stanislaus County
As the winds and the Tuolumne River moved high and fast on Friday morning, some RV owners at the Terrace Trailer Park in Modesto moved with just as much energy. Jones told FOX40 that Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies advised him that he should evacuate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Modesto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakdale's finest. (Dec '09)
|Feb 16
|No ones pawn
|6
|Stanislaus County DA's Office...
|Feb 15
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Overdue Account
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|city towing contracts (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Your Service Prov...
|4
|Ripon Police Say Camera System Well Worth it (Mar '08)
|Feb 14
|anon
|10
|Chow Down at Oakdale's Testicle Festival (Mar '09)
|Feb 13
|Phart Hungrily
|76
|Man Arrested in 1999 Disappearance of Modesto W... (Nov '07)
|Feb 9
|Your Service Prov...
|47
Find what you want!
Search Modesto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC